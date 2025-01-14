Jake LaRavia News: Provides boost off bench Monday

LaRavia posted 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), seven rebounds and two steals in 21 minutes during Monday's 120-118 loss to the Rockets.

LaRavia provided a boost of Memphis' bench with an efficient 12 points and seven boards, also picking up two steals Monday. The 23-year-old forward is now averaging 8.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.8 threes in 21.4 minutes through his last six outings. With the Grizzlies' frontcourt healthy at the moment, LaRavia should remain stuck in a clear reserve role going forward, thus reducing his fantasy upside.