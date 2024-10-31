Jake LaRavia News: Won't have option picked up

The Grizzlies are interested in retaining LaRavia beyond this season, but the team won't pick up his option for the 2025-26 campaign, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

Hill notes that the club is pleased with LaRavia's development, however, Memphis also has 12 players under contract for the 2025-26 campaign and would like to hold onto as much roster flexibility as possible. This could very well be a make or break year for the former first-round pick out of Wake Forest, who averaged 10.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 35 games (six starts) a season ago.