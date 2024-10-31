Fantasy Basketball
Jake LaRavia News: Won't have option picked up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

The Grizzlies are interested in retaining LaRavia beyond this season, but the team won't pick up his option for the 2025-26 campaign, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

Hill notes that the club is pleased with LaRavia's development, however, Memphis also has 12 players under contract for the 2025-26 campaign and would like to hold onto as much roster flexibility as possible. This could very well be a make or break year for the former first-round pick out of Wake Forest, who averaged 10.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 35 games (six starts) a season ago.

