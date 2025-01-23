Jalen Adaway News: Team-high four threes in G League

Adaway collected 18 points (6-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 92-87 loss to Santa Cruz.

Making just his fifth appearance and second start of the season with San Diego, Adaway buried a team-high four three-pointers to go with a full stat line Wednesday. After spending the entire 2023-24 campaign overseas, the 26-year-old swingman appears to still be getting acclimated to G League action this year, with averages of 8.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 0.7 blocks and 0.8 three-pointers in 21.3 minutes while shooting only 36.0 percent from the field.