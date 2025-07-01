Jalen Bridges News: Heads to open market

Bridges became an unrestricted free agent Sunday after the Suns declined to extend him a qualifying offer, John Schuhmann of NBA.com reports.

After going undrafted out of Baylor last June, Bridges spent the entire 2024-25 season with the Suns on a two-way deal. Although he performed well in the G League, averaging 14.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.8 three-pointers, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 33.2 minutes over 41 appearances for the Valley Suns, he saw limited playing time for Phoenix, logging just 30 total minutes over eight contests. Phoenix could still look to bring Bridges back on another two-way deal or an Exhibit 10 pact, but the organization's decision to decline his qualifying offer suggests that re-signing him isn't a priority.