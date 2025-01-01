Jalen Bridges News: Leading scorer in G League loss

Bridges played 35 minutes Tuesday during the G League Valley Suns' 114-101 loss versus Sioux Falls and logged 23 points (7-21 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Bridges led the team in points scored, three-pointers made and rebounds during Tuesday's loss en route to compiling his third double-double of the season. The two-way player has appeared in just four NBA games so far this season and will likely continue to see the majority of his playing time in the G League.