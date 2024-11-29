Jalen Bridges News: Reaches 20-point mark in G League
Bridges collected 21 points (8-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and one block over 34 minutes Wednesday during the G League Valley Suns' 136-113 win over the Stockton Kings.
Bridges was one of two on his squad to reach the 20-point threshold, but it was Jaden Shackelford who finished with a team-high 22 points. Bridges did the majority of his damage from beyond the arc Wednesday, where he shot the ball efficiently. The Baylor product has looked sharp in the G League so far, averaging 24.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists while converting on 50.0 percent of his looks from downtown.
