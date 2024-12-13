Jalen Bridges News: Returns to action in G League

Bridges (undisclosed) finished with 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one assist across 29 minutes Thursday in the G League Valley Suns' 106-100 win over the South Bay Lakers.

Bridges had missed the G League club's previous two games with an unspecified issue before returning to action Thursday. The two-way player has logged just 11 minutes over two appearances with Phoenix at the NBA level this season and should continue to see most of his opportunities in the G League. Over his six outings with Valley, Bridges is averaging 11.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 three-pointers and 1.0 assists in 28.9 minutes per contest.