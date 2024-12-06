Jalen Crutcher News: Hits double-digit points again

Crutcher logged 20 points (6-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Friday's 113-110 G League overtime win over the Osceola Magic.

Crutcher has now reached double figures in scoring in 11 straight games to begin the campaign, and he was able to score 20 points for the sixth time this season before fouling out Friday. The 25-year-old guard has now tallied at least four assists and multiple three-pointers in each of his last six G League games, and he should remain a featured member of Birmingham's first unit going forward.