Jalen Crutcher News: Struggles from downtown

Crutcher collected 12 points (5-15 FG, 2-9 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one block over 33 minutes Friday during the G League Birmingham Squadron's 104-91 loss to the Austin Spurs.

Crutcher had an ugly night from beyond the arc, but this didn't prevent him from continuing to hoist up shots. The Dayton product also secured his first block of the year. Crutcher continues to serve as one of the top options in this offense, averaging 8.8 three-point attempts and 16.8 field-goal attempts over five appearances this season.