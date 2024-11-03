Jalen Duren News: Best outing of season in victory

Duren supplied 13 points (5-5 FG, 3-4 FT), 17 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal across 33 minutes during Sunday's 106-92 victory over the Nets.

Duren dominated the glass in Sunday's victory, leading all players in rebounds while shooting a perfect mark from the field and concluding as the lone player with a double-double performance. Duren, who also led all players with a trio of blocks, set a new season high in rebounds and has has tallied a double-double in three contests this year.