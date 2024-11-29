Jalen Duren News: Paces Detroit in rebounds
Duren provided 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-7 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and four blocks over 26 minutes during Friday's 130-106 victory over Indiana.
Duren led his team in rebounds and grabbed double-digit boards for the second time in his last three appearances, resulting in his sixth double-double of November. He also posted another strong showing at the rim and has recorded 10 blocks over his last four games. This was a timely performance on the offensive end for Duren, who had been held to seven points or fewer in three of his last four matchups.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now