Jalen Duren News: Paces Detroit in rebounds

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Duren provided 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-7 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and four blocks over 26 minutes during Friday's 130-106 victory over Indiana.

Duren led his team in rebounds and grabbed double-digit boards for the second time in his last three appearances, resulting in his sixth double-double of November. He also posted another strong showing at the rim and has recorded 10 blocks over his last four games. This was a timely performance on the offensive end for Duren, who had been held to seven points or fewer in three of his last four matchups.

