Jalen Duren News: Perfect from field Saturday

Duren finished with 15 points (7-7 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 29 minutes in Saturday's 124-118 loss to the Celtics.

Duren finished just one rebound shy of opening the new season with two double-doubles over his first three appearances. One of the most promising young big men in The Association, Duren had excellent fantasy upside due to his solid two-way play and his established role as a go-to offensive option in a rebuilding Pistons team. Duren has a career-best season in 2023-24 with 13.8 points and 11.6 rebounds per game across 61 regular-season contests, and it wouldn't be surprising if he improves on those numbers in 2024-25.