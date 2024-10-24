Jalen Duren News: Posts double-double in opener

Duren finished with 13 points (4-4 FG, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds and four assists across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 115-109 loss to the Pacers.

Duren didn't have too many touches on offense, which is understandable following the addition of Tobias Harris to the starting lineup. Still, the big man made the most of his chances and didn't miss a single attempt from the field while also making his presence felt on the defensive end. Expect Duren to be a double-double threat every time he steps on the floor in 2024-25.