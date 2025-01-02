Jalen Green News: Scores 22 points in victory
Green accumulated 22 points (9-21 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds and one steal over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 110-99 win over Dallas.
The star shooting guard finished as the second-leading scorer behind Alperen Sengun (23 points) in Wednesday's victory. Green did struggle from three-point range, and in his last 10 outings he has shot only 29.7 percent from beyond the arc. In that 10-game span, he has averaged 20.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.8 steals across 33.2 minutes per contest.
