Jalen Hood-Schifino Injury: Missing another game
Hood-Schifino has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hawks with a left hamstring strain, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Hood-Schifino's absences for the past two contests had been attributed to a sore left groin, but the Lakers are now listing him with the hamstring injury, which had previously cost him time in November. The Lakers seem content to evaluate Hood-Schifino's status on a game-by-game basis, but even once he's cleared to play, he won't be part of the rotation.
