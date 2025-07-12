Jalen Hood-Schifino Injury: Scratched from SL lineup

Hood-Schifino (undisclosed) will not play in Saturday's Summer League game against the Hornets, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Hood-Schifino was expected to start Saturday's game but was a late scratch and replaced by Hunter Sallis. He was spotted in street clothes on the bench, though the team has not issued an official injury update. His next chance to play will be Tuesday against the Wizards.