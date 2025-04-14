Jalen Hood-Schifino News: Finishes season in significant role

Hood-Schifino posted seven points (2-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and three assists over 27 minutes during Sunday's 122-102 loss to the Bulls.

Significant injuries to Tyrese Maxey (finger), Jared McCain (knee) and Eric Gordon (wrist) allowed Hood-Schifino to play meaningful minutes down the stretch of the season. Over 13 games with Philadelphia, Hood-Schifino averaged 7.8 points, 2.8 assists, 2.0 rebounds, 0.5 blocks and 1.1 three-pointers in 23.2 minutes. Hood-Schifino has a two-way contract with Philadelphia, but he may not see as much playing time on a healthier 76ers team if he sticks around with the organization for next season.