Jalen Hood-Schifino News: Reaches free agency

The 76ers declined to extend Hood-Schifino a qualifying offer prior to Sunday's deadline, making him an unrestricted free agent, John Schuhmann of NBA.com reports.

A 2023 first-round pick of the Lakers, Hood-Schifino played in just two games for Los Angeles before being dealt to the Jazz in February and getting waived. He caught on with the 76ers in March on a two-way deal and appeared in 13 of the team's final 17 games of the season, shooting 37.1 percent from the field while averaging 7.8 points, 2.8 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.1 three-pointers in 23.1 minutes per contest. Though he just turned 22 years old in June and offers good size (6-foot-5, 210 pounds) for a combo guard, Hood-Schifino hasn't looked like an NBA-caliber player at this stage of his career and could be hard pressed to receive another two-way deal in free agency. While he seeks out his next contract, Hood-Schifino will stick around with the 76ers and participate in the Salt Lake City and Las Vegas Summer Leagues.