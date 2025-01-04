Jalen Thomas News: Returns to action Saturday

Thomas (knee) tallied three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and one block in six minutes during Saturday's 89-88 G League win over the Texas Legends.

After sitting out Friday's defeat to Texas due to a right knee injury, Thomas was back available from Windy City's second unit Saturday but continued to play a minimal role. The 24-year-old big man has reached the 20-minute mark in just one of his 13 appearances for the G League Bulls this year, reaching double figures in scoring in only three games thus far.