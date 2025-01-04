Jalen Thomas News: Returns to action Saturday
Thomas (knee) tallied three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and one block in six minutes during Saturday's 89-88 G League win over the Texas Legends.
After sitting out Friday's defeat to Texas due to a right knee injury, Thomas was back available from Windy City's second unit Saturday but continued to play a minimal role. The 24-year-old big man has reached the 20-minute mark in just one of his 13 appearances for the G League Bulls this year, reaching double figures in scoring in only three games thus far.
Jalen Thomas
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now