Jalen Williams News: Shines in Game 5 win

Williams recorded 40 points (14-25 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 9-12 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Monday's 120-109 win over the Pacers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Williams posted a playoff career high in points, helping lead the Thunder to a 3-2 series lead. The star forward and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander combined for 71 points, with the duo scoring or assisting on 103 of the team's 120 points. Williams has logged at least 26 points and six rebounds in three straight games. The 24-year-old is averaging 25.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists across 35.4 minutes per game in the Finals. Williams and the Thunder will look to close out the series in Indiana on Thursday.