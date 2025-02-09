Jamal Murray Injury: Probable for Monday

Murray (knee) is listed as probable for Monday's game against Portland.

Murray is expected to suit up Monday while he deals with left knee inflammation. In the unlikely event that the 27-year-old is sidelined, Jalen Pickett and Christian Braun will likely see an uptick in playing time. Over his last five outings, Murray has averaged 22.2 points, 7.0 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 36.4 minutes per contest.