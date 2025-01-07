Jamaree Bouyea News: Comes off bench in return

Bouyea (illness) logged six points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 20 minutes during Monday's 103-79 G League win over the Texas Legends.

Making his first appearance since Dec. 10, Bouyea was eased back into action off the bench after overcoming an illness. The 25-year-old guard had started 11 games for Austin prior to Tuesday's return, and he's now averaging 16.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.2 steals, 1.2 blocks and 1.8 threes over 12 G League games this season.