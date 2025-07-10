Jamaree Bouyea News: Drills game-winning triple

Bouyea tallied 13 points (5-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 26 minutes during Thursday's 90-89 Summer League win over Denver.

Bouyea did significant damage from downtown in this one, which included a three at the buzzer to win the exhibition. He was one of three starters to score in double figures, with Chris Livingston's 18 points leading the way. Bouyea spent the majority of the 2024-25 campaign in the G League, averaging 19.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks in 21 appearances.