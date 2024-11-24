Jamarion Sharp News: Records four blocks

Sharp collected six points (3-5 FG, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, one steal and four blocks over 19 minutes Saturday during the G League Texas Legends' 119-91 loss to the Memphis Hustle.

Sharp saw a slight uptick in minutes following his debut Thursday, and he made the most of his time on the floor with his production on the boards and at the rim. He finished second on his team in swats behind Warith Alatishe's five blocks and led the Legends with nine rebounds. Sharp is in a bench role for now but there appears to be room for him to carve out a more prominent role.