Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
James Akinjo headshot

James Akinjo News: Active off bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Akinjo recorded 20 points (7-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes in Saturday's 100-96 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Akinjo did a good job as part of a helpful second unit against the Capitanes. Despite being in and out of the starting lineup, Akinjo is his squad's top playmaker, with his average of 7.5 assists per game ranking 11th in the entire G League. He should continue to challenge AJ Johnson for playing time in upcoming matches.

James Akinjo
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now