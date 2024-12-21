James Akinjo News: Active off bench Saturday

Akinjo recorded 20 points (7-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes in Saturday's 100-96 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Akinjo did a good job as part of a helpful second unit against the Capitanes. Despite being in and out of the starting lineup, Akinjo is his squad's top playmaker, with his average of 7.5 assists per game ranking 11th in the entire G League. He should continue to challenge AJ Johnson for playing time in upcoming matches.