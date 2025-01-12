James Akinjo News: Eight assists in G League return

Akinjo (undisclosed) notched nine points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and three steals in 27 minutes during Sunday's 139-118 G League win over Osceola.

Sidelined for approximately three weeks with an undisclosed injury, Akinjo made his way back into Wisconsin's lineup Sunday and handed out a team-high eight assists from the second unit. The former Baylor standout sits among the G League's leaders in assists per game (7.5) and has started in nine of his 17 appearances for the Herd in 2024-25, but it's reasonable to expect Akinjo to come off the bench until he fully works his way back from the issue that had held him out of action since Dec. 21.