James Akinjo News: Records double-double

Akinjo notched 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists and a steal across 39 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 114-110 loss to Westchester.

Akinjo made his regular-season debut with the Herd on Jan. 12 but has looked very good in his three contests. The former Baylor standout has scored in double digits in his last two outings, and he's recorded eight or more assists in each of his three contests. His duality as a scorer and playmaker could make him a steady member of the rotation for Wisconsin.