James Akinjo News: Tallies 11 assists in G League loss

Akinjo produced four points (2-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt), four rebounds, 11 assists and two steals over 32 minutes Thursday during the G League Wisconsin Herd's 106-95 loss to the Windy City Bulls.

Akinjo had a dreadful night shooting the ball, knocking down a miserable 12.5 percent of his attempts from the field. He's been especially bad from downtown of late, failing to drill a triple in his last three appearances (0-for-12). However, he led the Herd in dimes and has dished out double-digit assists in three of five games this season.