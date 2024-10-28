James Harden News: Comes close to triple-double

Harden registered 23 points (6-19 FG, 2-12 3Pt, 9-9 FT), seven rebounds and 11 assists over 36 minutes during Sunday's 112-104 victory over the Warriors.

Harden finished just three rebounds shy of recording his first triple-double of the season, and the veteran floor general continues to thrive in what has been a better-than-expected start to the campaign for him. Harden is benefiting from the absence of Kawhi Leonard (knee) to experience an uptick in usage rate, and this has led him to record 20-plus points and 10-plus assists in his last two appearances. It's only three games, but his averages of 25.0 points, 11.7 assists and 8.3 rebounds per game are encouraging for the time being.