James Harden News: Declines option, plans to re-sign

Harden plans to decline his $36.35 million player option for 2025-26 on Sunday and sign a two-year, $81.5 million contract, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Harden averaged 22.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.9 three-pointers in 35.3 minutes per game across 79 regular-season outings during a bounce-back 2024-25 campaign, but he fell short in the playoffs, scoring only seven points in the Game 7 loss to Denver. Regardless, the veteran has revitalized his career in Los Angeles and will likely lead the Clippers in usage during his age-36 season after receiving another raise.