James Harden News: Poor shooting night Monday
Harden (groin) contributed 17 points (5-17 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Monday's 112-99 loss to the Bulls.
Harden was iffy with a groin issue on the second leg of Los Angeles' back-to-back Monday, and it's fair to wonder if the issue hampered him at all during one of his worst shooting nights of the season. However, the All-Star guard did dish out a game-high 10 assists to mitigate the poor efficiency. There's a chance that Harden's counting stats take a hit once Kawhi Leonard is ready to handle a full workload, but the former's turnover rate could come down once that happens, and Harden's efficiency should eventually rise.
