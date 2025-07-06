Jamir Watkins News: Inks two-way deal

The Wiards and Watkins have agreed to a two-way contract, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Watkins was the 43rd overall selection in the 2025 draft after a productive season at Florida State, during which he averaged 18.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals across 32 appearances. He joins the Wizards on a two-way deal, a team building a young core of players, including Watkins and fellow 2025 draft picks Tre Johnson (6th overall pick) and Will Riley (21st overall pick). It wouldn't be surprising to see Watkins spend much of his rookie year with the team's G League affiliate, especially early on.