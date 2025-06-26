Menu
Jamir Watkins News: Taken by Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 26, 2025 at 6:36pm

Watkins was selected by the Wizards with the No. 43 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Watkins put together a highly productive 2024-25 campaign at Florida State, posting averages of 18.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 42.7 percent from the field and 32.1 percent from beyond the arc over 32 games. While he may not project as a go-to scorer at the next level, the former Seminole is a strong athlete with excellent instincts and feel for the game. Watkins becomes the third player selected by the Wizards in the draft, joining Tre Johnson (No. 6) and Will Riley (No. 21).

Jamir Watkins
Washington Wizards
