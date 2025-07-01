Jared Butler News: Team option declined for 2025-26

The 76ers declined Butler's $2.35 million team option for the 2025-26 season Friday, making him an unrestricted free agent, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

Butler opened the past season on a two-way deal with the Wizards before he was traded in February to the 76ers, who eventually converted him to a standard NBA contract. The 24-year-old point guard turned in serviceable numbers when called upon by both Washington and Philadelphia, averaging 9.0 points, 3.7 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointers in 17.4 minutes over 60 games. Though he possesses decent playmaking and scoring skills, Butler hasn't proven to be much of a perimeter threat at the NBA level. Since he already has four NBA seasons under his belt, Butler is no longer eligible to sign a two-way contract, so he may have to settle for an Exhibit 10 contract or a non-guaranteed deal in free agency.