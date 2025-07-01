Jared McCain Injury: Not part of Summer League roster

McCain (knee) will not be part of the team's Summer League roster, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

McCain continues to recover from a torn meniscus in his left knee, which ended his rookie campaign after just 23 games (eight starts). It's not yet known if the 21-year-old sharpshooter will be able to participate in training camp this fall, so his rehab will remain worth monitoring up until then. Given the severity of McCain's injury, fantasy managers should expect the 76ers to take a cautious approach with the 2024 first-rounder ahead of the 2025-26 season.