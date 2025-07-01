Jared Rhoden Injury: Waived by Toronto

Rhoden (shoulder) was waived by the Raptors on Tuesday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Rhoden is set to explore other opportunities after being waived by the Raptors, who now have an open two-way spot. The 25-year-old appeared in 10 regular-season games (two starts) with Toronto last season, averaging 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.9 steals across 21.5 minutes per contest. He spent the majority of his time in the G League, averaging 19.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals in 31.2 minutes per game over 28 outings between Raptors 905 and the Greensboro Swarm.