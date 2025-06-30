Jaren Jackson News: Expected to sign new extension

Jackson is expected to agree to a five-year, $240 million contract extension with the Grizzlies, Shams Charania of ESPN reports Monday.

Jackson will remain in Memphis on a long-term deal after signing a maximum renegotiation-and-extension. The two-time All-Star is coming off another productive year in 2024-25, during which he averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 three-pointers, 1.5 blocks and 1.2 steals across 29.8 minutes per game in 74 regular-season appearances. He also recorded shooting splits of 48.8/37.5/78.1.