Jaren Jackson headshot

Jaren Jackson News: Makes 2024-25 debut Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 27, 2024 at 12:14pm

Jackson contributed 13 points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-9 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 23 minutes during Saturday's 124-111 victory over Orlando.

Jackson was solid in his 2024-25 debut, though he did struggle from the charity stripe and failed to execute on two attempts from beyond the arc. The 25-year-old is still ramping up from a hamstring injury he sustained during training camp, and his minutes will likely be monitored with Santi Aldama and Jake LaRavia stepping up until Jackson is 100 percent.

Jaren Jackson
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News