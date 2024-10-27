Jaren Jackson News: Makes 2024-25 debut Saturday

Jackson contributed 13 points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-9 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 23 minutes during Saturday's 124-111 victory over Orlando.

Jackson was solid in his 2024-25 debut, though he did struggle from the charity stripe and failed to execute on two attempts from beyond the arc. The 25-year-old is still ramping up from a hamstring injury he sustained during training camp, and his minutes will likely be monitored with Santi Aldama and Jake LaRavia stepping up until Jackson is 100 percent.