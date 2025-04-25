Fantasy Basketball
Jaren Jackson News: Pours in 22 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2025 at 9:42am

Jackson contributed 22 points (7-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 38 minutes during Thursday's 114-108 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Jackson posted 20-plus points for the second consecutive game, finishing as the club's second-leading scorer Thursday. However, the star big man shot only 2-for-6 in the final quarter. Jackson is averaging 17.3 points and 5.3 rebounds across 33.7 minutes per game during the first round, and the Grizzlies will need him to step up if they have any chance to overcome a 3-0 series deficit.

Jaren Jackson
Memphis Grizzlies
