Jaren Jackson headshot

Jaren Jackson News: Struggles in elimination game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Jackson amassed 12 points (3-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block over 35 minutes during Saturday's 117-115 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Jackson struggled with efficiency as the Grizzlies fell 4-0 to the Thunder in the first round. The All-Star shot only 37.9 percent from the field in the series, during which he averaged just 16.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals across 34.0 minutes per game. Jackson was named an All-Star for the second time in his career during a productive campaign on both ends of the floor, and he finished the regular season with averages of 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.2 steals across 29.8 minutes per game in 74 regular-season appearances.

Jaren Jackson
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
