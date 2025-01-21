Jarod Lucas News: Leading scorer in return

Lucas played 31 minutes Monday during the Legends' 113-104 win over the Hustle and totaled 33 points (11-18 FG, 9-15 FG, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and two assists.

Lucas made his return to the lineup during Monday's victory after sitting out the team's win over the Blue on Friday with a knee injury. Despite coming off the bench, he ended up scoring a team-high 33 points which also served as a new season-high for the 25-year-old and also shot the ball efficiently, converting on 61.1 percent of his field-goal attempts and 60.0 percent of his three-point tries.