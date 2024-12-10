Jarod Lucas News: Productive off bench Monday

Lucas generated 23 points (7-14 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes in Monday's 100-97 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Lucas was quite efficient from behind the arc, scoring the second-most points in the match despite coming off the bench against the Capitanes. While he did little more during his time on the court, Lucas surpassed 20 points in a single outing for the first time this season. Still, he may continue to work out of a backup role as has been the case in the past eight games.