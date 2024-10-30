Jarrett Allen News: Logs second double-double of season

Allen posted 15 points (5-7 FG, 5-7 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 31 minutes during Monday's 110-104 win over the Knicks.

The Cavs are rolling early, and coach Kenny Atkinson inherited one of the most experienced first-unit groups in the league. Allen and Evan Mobley form an imposing backcourt presence, and both are playing at a very high level in the opening weeks of the season. The Cavs are now 4-0, and Allen averaged 17.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocked shots during the scoring streak.