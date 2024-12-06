Jarrett Culver News: Sinks season-high five threes
Culver registered 21 points (8-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 113-110 G League overtime loss to the Birmingham Squadron.
Culver got hot from beyond the arc Friday, registering both a season-high five three-pointers and 21 points. The 25-year-old former lottery pick has now put up double-digit points in 11 of his 12 appearances for the G League Magic this season, also logging at least one three-pointer in each of his dozen outings.
Jarrett Culver
Free Agent
