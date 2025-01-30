Jarron Cumberland News: Chips in 20 points in G League

Cumberland supplied 20 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and two steals over 35 minutes Wednesday during the G League Delaware Blue Coats' 128-114 loss to the Wisconsin Herd.

Cumberland finished Wednesday's G League game as the Blue Coats' second-leading scorer behind Robert Woodard (20) and finished the contest second in assists behind the Herd's James Akinjo (14). Cumberland has dished at least seven dimes in three of his last five G League outings and scored at least 20 points in four of his last six games.