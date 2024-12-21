Jarron Cumberland News: Cleared to play
Cumberland totaled 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 25 minutes Friday during the G League Delaware Blue Coats' 128-106 win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.
Cumberland sat out the last two weeks while on the mend from a thumb injury, but he proved his health Friday by turning in an impressive final line. He shot the ball with efficiency and secured his first double-double of the season by grabbing a season-high 10 rebounds. Cumberland has scored in double figures in four of his last five appearances.
Jarron Cumberland
Free Agent
