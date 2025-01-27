Jarron Cumberland News: Comes close to triple-double

Cumberland finished with 21 points (7-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 19 rebounds, eight assists, a steal and three blocks across 34 minutes in Sunday's 111-102 win over Greensboro.

Ricky Council led the way for Delaware in his one-off appearance for the G League club, but Cumberland stood out among the Blue Coats regulars. The former Cincinnati standout finished just two dimes away from posting a triple-double and made his presence felt on both ends of the court. He's averaging 18.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game in seven regular-season outings so far.