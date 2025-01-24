Jarron Cumberland News: Grabs eight boards in return

Cumberland (ankle) registered 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 23 minutes Thursday during the G League Delaware Blue Coats' 112-107 loss to the Cleveland Charge.

Cumberland missed three weeks while on the mend from a right ankle sprain but didn't need much time to make an impact. He nearly secured a double-double in his first game back, posting his best rebounding performance since Dec. 20 against Santa Cruz. Cumberland is averaging 18.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists through five G League Regular Season appearances.