Jase Richardson News: Won't play Tuesday
Richardson (rest) won't play in Tuesday's Summer League game against the Thunder, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Richardson will sit out the front end of the team's back-to-back set, and his next opportunity to suit up will come Wednesday against the Nets. The 19-year-old guard was productive in his last appearance during Sunday's loss to the Raptors, recording 19 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four assists, two rebounds and two blocks across 25 minutes.
