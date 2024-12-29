Javan Johnson News: Dominates in G League victory

Johnson tallied 27 points (9-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and three blocks over 30 minutes Saturday during the G League Santa Cruz Warriors' 106-103 win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Johnson couldn't be stopped on the offensive end, tying Kevin Knox with a team-high five made treys while also showing up as a rim protector. The DePaul product should continue to be a key cog in the offense, having now put up 29 and 27 points in his first two appearances of the G League regular season.